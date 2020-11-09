Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces the availability of its ESG Update Presentation in connection with its virtual presentation at the J.P. Morgan Energy Technology Tour on Monday, 9 November 2020 to discuss the Company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) accomplishments and objectives, including opportunities related to the Energy Transition.

A copy of the ESG Update Presentation can also be accessed on TechnipFMC's website

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in the energy industry; delivering projects, products, technologies and services. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our customers' project economics.

Organized in three business segments Subsea, Surface Technologies and Technip Energies we are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our customers in developing their energy resources and in their positioning to meet the energy transition challenge.

Each of our approximately 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of project execution, purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website www.TechnipFMC.com as a channel of distribution of material company information.

