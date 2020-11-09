Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC



NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 6 November 2020 was 317.99p (ex income) 320.57p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board



Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

09 November 2020