

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) announced Monday that Edmund Reese has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective November 30, 2020.



Reese joins Broadridge from American Express, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President and CFO of the Global Consumer Services Group, the company's largest business unit. He joined American Express in 2009 and has held several financial leadership positions.



Prior to joining American Express, Reese held senior finance positions at Merrill Lynch and Citigroup Smith Barney.



Matt Connor, Broadridge's Interim CFO since July, will return to a previously planned, expanded executive role on the company's Global Technology and Operations (GTO) leadership team and will work closely with Reese during the transition.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de