ZAGENO Doubles Engineering to Support High-Paced, Customer-Centric Operating Model Under Leadership of New VP of Engineering

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BERLIN, Germany and WROCLAW, Poland, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGENO, a leading enterprise marketplace solution connecting eCommerce to life science, today announced that it is doubling the size of its engineering team to support its customer-centric operation model. ZAGENO's newly appointed vice president of engineering Mathias Mandt is leading the improvements.



Mandt is a 15 year IT veteran with eCommerce product development within the biotechnology industry, most recently, at Qiagen GmbH. At ZAGENO, he is building up the engineering organization and introducing enhanced processes to ensure sustainable scalability for the co-located technology hubs in Berlin, Germany, and Wroclaw, Poland. Within this strategy, ZAGENO will develop software to ensure that customer-value, transparency, goal tracking, and quicker product deployments are core to ZAGENO customers.

"Our customers are scientists who require a trusted source for purchasing but what they want is an intuitive process that makes buying lab supplies as easy as buying a book online," said Florian Wegener, co-founder and CEO of ZAGENO. "ZAGENO has delivered on these needs with its proven software solutions and makes labs more efficient. Benefiting from the eCommerce expertise of Mathias Mandt, customers can expect an accelerated cadence of high-quality solution offerings."

"Our international team, co-located in Berlin and Wroclaw, Poland, brings a diversity of ideas, skills, and experiences to the solutions we are developing to delight customers," said Mathias Mandt, ZAGENO's VP of Engineering. "Our agile operating model is built to deliver outstanding technology with the highest quality standards, availability, and security to meet the reliability that customers demand."

About ZAGENO

ZAGENO is on a mission to accelerate scientific innovation by streamlining biotech purchasing processes with its award-winning, first-of-its-kind eCommerce platform. With approximately 25 million product SKUs from nearly 5,000 unique brands, ZAGENO makes online shopping l convenient, efficient, and reliable for any research material. The ZAGENO experience includes its Scientific Score, a best-in-class product rating system that offers unbiased, peer-reviewed ratings to support accurate purchasing decisions. Available on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, ZAGENO makes biotech purchases easier than ever and is an ideal sales channel for suppliers and partners. Founded in 2015, ZAGENO has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Berlin, Germany, and Wroclaw, Poland. Visit ZAGENO on the web at zageno.com ; follow ZAGENO on social media at LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

