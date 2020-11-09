Evelo Biosciences, Inc.: Evelo Biosciences Presents New Preclinical Data for Anti-Tumor Effects of Orally Delivered Microbial Extracellular Vesicles at the SITC 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting

-- EDP1908 demonstrates potent anti-tumor effects in murine models of cancer --

-- Oralextracellular vesicles have potential to be a completely novel mechanism of I/O therapy --

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered medicines which act in the small intestine with systemic effects, today announced preclinical data for EDP1908, its extracellular vesicle product candidate for the treatment of cancer, in a poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting. The data show that orally administered EDP1908 had anti-tumor effects that surpassed both checkpoint inhibitors and orally delivered microbial strains in preclinical models.

"We are discovering and developing products that engage the small intestinal axis, SINTAX. They control systemic immune and inflammation responses by their action in the small intestine, which then sends potent immunomodulatory signals throughout the body. We have shown the potential of SINTAX medicines in the clinic and are exploring ways to optimize their effects using new forms and formulations," said Mark Bodmer, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Evelo. "Today, we are unveiling new foundational data showing that an orally administered bacterial extracellular vesicle (EV) has striking preclinical anti-tumor effects without systemic distribution. These data suggest that EVs of appropriately selected microbes have the potential to drive an entirely new type of I/O therapy by engaging SINTAX."

In the preclinical study presented at SITC, tumor-bearing mice were treated with ascending doses of either oral EDP1908 or the parental microbial strain of EDP1908, or with anti-PD-1. Treatment with EDP1908 resulted in superior tumor growth control versus either the parent microbial strain or anti-PD-1 therapy, with a dose-dependent reduction of tumor growth. The effects were also at least comparable to those reported in the literature for intra-tumoral immune stimulators.

Treatment with EDP1908 activated IFN?-positive cytolytic and helper lymphocytes, dendritic cells, and interferon gamma-induced protein 10 (IP-10) in the tumor microenvironment. Fluorescent biodistribution analysis showed that EDP1908 was not detected outside the gastrointestinal tract. These data suggest that EDP1908 activates innate immunity by acting locally on host immune cells in the gut to trigger distal immune responses within the tumor microenvironment, with no apparent adverse safety or tolerability effects preclinically.

EDP1908 is now in preclinical and manufacturing development.

About Extracellular Vesicles

Some bacteria produce EVs that share molecular content with the parent bacterium, in particles that are roughly one-one thousandth the volume and are not capable of self-replicating. EVs enable bacterial communication and survival during stress, host-immune modulation, material exchange and cell-cell interactions. EV's significantly smaller size compared to microbes enables improved distribution and target engagement.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing orally delivered medicines that act on SINTAX, the small intestinal axis, with systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic and neurological systems. The company's first product candidates are pharmaceutical preparations of single strains of microbes selected for defined pharmacological properties. Evelo's therapies have the potential to be effective, safe, and affordable medicines to improve the lives of people with inflammatory diseases and cancer.

Evelo currently has five product candidates in development: EDP1815, EDP1867, and EDP2939 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and COVID-19, and EDP1503 and EDP1908 for the treatment of cancer. Evelo is advancing additional product candidates in other disease areas.

