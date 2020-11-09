Cannabis Global, Inc.: Cannabis Global and Natural Plant Extract Plan Expansion Based on Expected Nationwide Cannabis Legalization

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Cannabis Global, Inc. ( OTC PINK:CBGL) , a cannabinoid and hemp extract science-forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies and investing in fast-growing cannabis markets, today announces an acceleration of its plans to expand operations in the cannabis sector in reaction to the significantly improved prospects for nationwide legalization of cannabis.

The strategic expansion will be conducted with Natural Plant Extract of California, Inc ("NPE"). The Company recently acquired an 18.8% strategic investment stake in NPE, which operates a licensed cannabis manufacturing and distribution business in Lynwood, California. NPE holds a special Type 7 California cannabis manufacturing license, allowing for volatile extraction methodologies, as well as cannabis product distribution anywhere in the state.

"We are already seeing rapid expansion of cannabis legalization across the United States, with last week multiple states voting to legalize. With a new Biden Administration, we believe the winds of change toward probable federal de-scheduling and legalization are accelerating," commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO. "With a combination of our growing intellectual property portfolio and the continued expansion of our relationship in the licensed cannabis segment with NPE, nationwide cannabis legalization creates expanding opportunities for our Company."

NPE plans to finish the build-out of a full scale, state-of-the-art cannabis extraction and product manufacturing facility at the Lynwood facility during Q1 2021 under the consulting direction of Irvine based industry leader,Abstrax Tech, pursuant to the Contract Manufacturing agreement between the two companies. These products and products manufactured by other companies will then be distributed to retailers throughout California via Northern Lights Distribution. Besides extracted product inputs and finished products to be sold to consumers, the Cannabis Global team will also have access to a state-of-the-art portfolio of botanically derived and cannabis-inspired terpenes. NPE recently sold its non-store front retail delivery license to Amuse, a California cannabis delivery company, and is currently subleasing part of the Lynwood facility to the delivery business.

Cannabis Global also expects cost synergies from its strategic relationship with NPE, which is currently in the final stages of building a state-of-the-art cannabis volatile extraction lab that will focus on making premium concentrates. The buildout has been 95% completed and they are in the final stage of completing some minor cosmetic improvements externally and power upgrades. This crucial strategic relationship will allow for mutual vertical integration for the Company and potentially for NPE and Northern Lights Distribution. Each of these partners will have a strong incentive to provide the best products and services to each other, allowing for reduced costs and better products to be designed, manufactured, and distributed to California Cannabis consumers.

Mr. Tabatabaei continued, "We believe the opinion expressed by voters in New Jersey, Arizona, Montana and South Dakota, who overwhelmingly voted for recreational legalization, reflect the general mood of the entire country. The signal has clearly been sent that most Americans want national legalization and this view has already been validated by the incoming administration. We feel this growing wave of legalization creates an outstanding opportunity for our Company, but also for NPE and our other strategic partner, Marijuana Company of America (OTC: MCOA). Additionally, we are excited about the expected positive impact this will have on our management contract with Whisper Weed cannabis delivery business that has already experienced an uptick in sales due to the COVID pandemic and new buying patterns of Los Angeles based cannabis consumers."

