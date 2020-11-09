

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Virgin Hyperloop has completed its first test with human passengers in a hyperloop pod safely at its test track in Las Vegas, Nevada.



The test made history being the world's first ever passenger ride on a super high-speed levitating pod system. However, it is likely to take more time for public to enjoy the high-speed ride.



In a statement, the company noted that Josh Giegel, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, and Sara Luchian, Director of Passenger Experience, were the first riders on the first new form of transportation in over a century.



Hyperloop, which aims to transport people and goods at high speed through a tube, has been in development for many years now.



The test took place at Virgin Hyperloop's 500-meter DevLoop test site in Las Vegas, where the company has previously run over 400 un-occupied tests. In the test, hyperloop reached speeds of up to 107 miles per hour.



The maiden voyage was on the newly unveiled 2-seater XP-2 vehicle, designed by BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group and Kilo Design. The production vehicle will be larger and can seat up to 28 passengers.



Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman of Virgin Hyperloop and Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said, 'I had the true pleasure of seeing history made before my very eyes - to witness the first new mode of mass transportation in over 100 years come to life... . We are one step closer to ushering in a new era of ultra-fast, sustainable movement of people and goods.'



Los Angeles-based Virgin Hyperloop was founded as Hyperloop Technologies in 2014. Richard Branson, Founder of the Virgin Group, joined its board of directors in 2017, and the company's name was changed.



Last month, Virgin Hyperloop unveiled West Virginia as the location for the Hyperloop Certification Center or HCC. The company is now working with governments, partners, and investors to make hyperloop a reality in years, not decades.



In July 2020, the US authorities unveiled the guidance document on a clear regulatory framework for hyperloop in the country.



Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveiled the initial concept of Hyperloop in 2012. Musk's hyperloop venture, the Boring Company, was founded as an infrastructure and tunnel construction company in late 2016. It's currently building a system in Las Vegas, called 'Loop.'



