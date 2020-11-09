The global thermoplastic polyolefins market size is poised to grow by USD 1.16 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Technavio predicts that the increasing demand for TPO (Thermoplastic Polyolefins) in the roofing industry will be one of the major drivers that will have a positive impact on the growth of the global thermoplastic polyolefins market. The rising construction activities across the world especially in developing regions. The growth in population and the change in weather conditions have resulted in the emergence of various types of roofing for both residential and commercial purposes. Single-ply roofs are increasingly used for the last 20-30 years and are widely popular due to their benefits such as flexibility, easy installation, and affordability. TPO, PVC, and EPDM are some of the widely used types of single-ply roofs. These factors will help in the growth of the thermoplastic polyolefins market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major thermoplastic polyolefins market growth came from the automotive segment. Thermoplastic polyolefin's versatility and low density help this segment.

APAC was the largest thermoplastic polyolefins market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the high demand for thermoplastic polyolefins in the automotive, roofing, medical, and packaging industries.

The global thermoplastic polyolefins market is fragmented. Arkema SA, Avient Corp., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this thermoplastic polyolefins market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global thermoplastic polyolefins market 2020-2024 is expected to have a neutral impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Increasing usage of plastic additives to increase the life of TPO roofing will be a Key Market Trend

Vendors are constantly concentrating on providing advanced solutions to enhance the TPO roofing systems. BASF has already introduced plastic additives to improve the service life of TPO roofing membranes, especially in China. These additives are likely to have a lesser adverse effect on the environment. The positive impact of this is expected to increase its demand and this will eventually result in the growth of the thermoplastic polyolefins market during the forecast period.

Thermoplastic Polyolefins Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist thermoplastic polyolefins market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the thermoplastic polyolefins market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the thermoplastic polyolefins market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of thermoplastic polyolefins market vendors

