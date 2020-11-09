EXCHANGE NOTICE, NOVEMBER 09, 2020 SHARES (Record Id 152636) ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS A total of 58,229 shares will be traded as old shares as of November 10, 2020. Identifiers of Rovio Entertainment Corporation's share: Trading code: ROVIO ISIN code: FI4000266804 Orderbook id: 144044 Number of shares: 81,328,590 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260