GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS to Present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / GreenBox POS (OTCQB:GRBX) ("GreenBox" or "the Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, today announced that management will present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit, hosted by Investor Summit Group and taking place November 16-18, 2020.

Ben Errez, Chairman and Executive Vice President is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the event and will host a virtual presentation as follows.

Virtual Fall Investor Summit

Date: Monday, November 16, 2020

Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern time (12:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38522

A live audio webcast and archive of the summit presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the Investor Summit Group Virtual Fall Summit or to schedule a one-on-one, please contact your Investor Summit Group representative.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (OTCQB:GRBX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Mark Schwalenberg

MZ Group - MZ North America

312-261-6430

GRBX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: GreenBox POS, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/615357/GreenBox-POS-to-Present-at-the-Virtual-Fall-Investor-Summit