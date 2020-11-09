Telkonet, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020

WAUKESHA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB:TKOI), (the "Company", "Telkonet"), an innovation leader in commercial intelligent automation and energy management solutions for Hospitality, Healthcare, Education, Military and Residential markets will report financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 on November 16, 2020. Management will host a teleconference at 4:30pm ET the same day to discuss results with the investment community.

Details of the live conference call are as follows:

Teleconference

Date: Monday, November 16, 2020

Time: 4:30 pm ET (3:30 pm CT, 1:30 pm PT)

Investor Dial-In (Toll Free US & Canada): 877-407-9171

Investor Dial-In (International): 201-493-6757

A replay of the teleconference will be available until November 30, 2020, which can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 if calling within the US & Canada or (201) 612-7415, if calling internationally. Please enter conference ID# 13649459 to access the replay.

ABOUT TELKONET

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB:TKOI) provides innovative intelligent automation platforms at the forefront of the Internet of Things (IoT) space. Helping commercial audiences better manage operational costs, the Company's EcoSmart intelligent automation platform is supported by a full-suite of IoT-connected devices that provide in-depth energy usage information and analysis, allowing building operators to reduce energy expenses. Vertical markets that benefit from EcoSmart products include hospitality, education, military, government, healthcare and multiple dwelling housing. Telkonet was founded in 1977 and is based in Waukesha, WI. For more information, visit www.telkonet.com.

Statements included in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties such as competitive factors, technological development, market demand and the Company's ability to obtain new contracts and accurately estimate net revenue due to variability in size, scope and duration of projects, and internal issues in the sponsoring client. Further information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results, can be found in the Company's Registration Statement and in its Reports on Forms 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Media Contacts:

Telkonet Investor Relations

414.721.7988

ir@telkonet.com

