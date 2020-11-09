One of the World's Largest Shipping Lines Deploys 8x8 Cloud Communications, Contact Center and Voice for Microsoft Teams Solution Across 155 Countries

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, a global leader in transportation and logistics, has selected 8x8 to transform its global communications, collaboration and customer engagement infrastructure onto a single cloud platform, deploying the 8x8 Open Communications Platform, including 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams, internationally across more than 155 countries and 493 locations.

MSC is one of the world's largest shipping lines in terms of container vessel capacity with more than 70,000 employees around the globe. Following a period of significant business growth and expansion of its international footprint, the company harmonized its approach to systems and software, streamlining IT management and minimizing costs. MSC employees have increasingly relied on Microsoft Teams for communication and collaboration, prompting the company to ensure its telephony capabilities ensure the global reach and ease of management required for an enterprise-grade voice solution.

As part of this streamlining process, MSC selected the 8x8 Open Communications Platform, an integrated cloud voice, team chat, meetings and contact center solution. It also deployed 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams, an easy-to-administer global telephony direct routing solution that keeps the Microsoft Teams experience unchanged for end users while delivering worldwide phone connectivity. Employees are now able to connect and collaborate seamlessly using Microsoft Teams with global calling, superior voice quality and advanced telephony features from 8x8.

"As one of the world's leading container shipping lines, streamlining our communications on to a single cloud platform has transformed our business operations, increasing IT efficiency through improved communication across all our offices around the world," said Fabio Catassi, Global Chief Technology Officer at MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company. "In addition to providing 15,000 employees with a single, global telephony solution they can use directly from any Microsoft Teams interface, including desktop and mobile apps, we will also deploy 8x8 Contact Center for over 2,000 call center agents."

After moving their very large contact center to the cloud, MSC agents will be able to collaborate internally while offering an omnichannel experience for customers. Combined with 8x8's centralized administration portal, global deployment, and reporting and analytics capabilities, MSC will be able to save significant time and resources as it shifts to one global system for customer engagement.

"Global organizations recognize the critical role cloud communications have in accelerating business performance and growth, especially as the digital workplace for a remote and mobile workforce has become a top corporate imperative," said Vik Verma, Chief Executive Officer at 8x8, Inc. "Enterprises of the scale and stature such as MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company are driving success by adopting a single, global open communications platform that provides mix-and-match capabilities and seamless integration with Microsoft Teams. We look forward to continuing to support their global digital transformation journey as they ensure employees and customers stay connected and productive from anywhere."

About MSC

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is a privately-owned global shipping company founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte. As one of the world's leading container shipping lines, MSC operates 493 offices across 155 countries worldwide with over 70,000 employees. With access to an integrated network of road, rail and sea transport resources which stretches across the globe, the company prides itself on delivering global service with local knowledge. MSC's shipping line sails on more than 200 trade routes, calling at over 500 ports.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8 and 8x8 X Series are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

