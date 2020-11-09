Minerva Neurosciences, Inc: Minerva Neurosciences to Present at Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will participate in the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on November 17, 2020 at 12:55 p.m. GMT (7:55 a.m. EST).



The presentation will be webcast and accessible on a live and archived basis through the investor relations section of the Company's web site, http://ir.minervaneurosciences.com.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva's portfolio of compounds includes: roluperidone.

Contact :

William B. Boni

VP, Investor Relations/

Corp. Communications

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.

(617) 600-7376