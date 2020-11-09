Nexthink, the leader in digital employee experience (DEX) management, today announced its annual Experience event, "Experience Everywhere," will take place next month. The event will be packed with customer presentations from Johnson Johnson, ABN AMRO and Fidelity International and live product demonstrations. This year's Experience will also feature a special show with Mentalist Lior Suchard.

Registration is now open for Experience which will happen in EMEA time zones on Wednesday, December 9th and in North America time zones on Thursday, December 10th

"Experience Everywhere is always the highlight of the year. It's an opportunity for the end-user computing world, our customers and industry leaders to come together to share their challenges and success stories about improving digital employee experience," said Pedro Bados, CEO and co-founder of Nexthink. "We look forward to welcoming Siemens, Forrester and Fidelity International, among many others to our virtual stage. After an unprecedented year, our customers have fascinating insights and stories to share. We're also excited to give an exclusive preview to attendees of Nexthink innovation coming in 2021."

The Experience Everywhere 2020 agenda will include:

Customer Keynotes from Fidelity International, Johnson Johnson and ABN AMRO

Panel discussions including EUC experts from Siemens, MassMutual, Pegasystems and TRC on the Future of Experience, building a Digital Employee Experience Center of Excellence and more

Insights from Forrester analyst, Andrew Hewitt in a special session

Breakout sessions on trending topics including: creating persona-centric experiences for employees, improving application and digital employee experience, shifting from reactive to proactive approaches to managing IT, virtualization and much more

See the full agenda here

"I'm excited to participate in Nexthink Experience this year," said Henry Jennings, Principal Engineer Client Services, EIS Global Desktop Infrastructure Services at Sony Pictures Entertainment. "Nexthink has really been a cornerstone at improving our end-user customer experience at Sony Pictures Entertainment. Along with numerous other benefits, it was an important piece in shifting to the remote work model brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. I'm looking forward to sharing our stories with transforming the management of our digital employee experiences."

Registration for the event is free and open now.

About Nexthink

Nexthink is the leader in digital employee experience management software. The company gives IT leaders unprecedented insight into employees' daily experiences of technology at the device level freeing IT to progress from reactive problem solving to proactive optimization. Nexthink enables its more than 1,000 customers to provide better digital experiences to more than 10 million employees. Dual headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and Boston, Massachusetts, Nexthink has 9 offices worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005197/en/

Contacts:

Susan Arnold

press@nexthink.com