Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BMO Financial Group will announce its fourth quarter 2020 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on December 1, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET.

Investor Community Conference Call

Time: 8:15 a.m. ET

The conference call will be available in a listen-only mode:

via telephone at 1-800-898-3989 or 416-406-0743 ( Toronto area), Passcode: 5559347#

via the Internet at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at

https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results .

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, December 31, 2020 by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 4162531#.

The webcast will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results until Monday, February 22, 2021.

For News Media Enquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Bill Anderson, Toronto, bill2.anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834; Internet: www.bmo.com, Twitter: @BMOmedia