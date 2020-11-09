Perpetual Industries, Inc.: Perpetual Industries Announces Grant Awarded to Trine University to Fund Research and Development of Its Windsilo Turbine

AUBURN, IN / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Perpetual Industries Inc. (OTC PINK:PRPI) ("Perpetual" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Trine University, a private post-secondary institution located in Angola, Indiana, has been awarded a grant through its 'Innovation1' department from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation's Innovation Voucher Program to assist Perpetual Industries in the development of its proprietary vertical axis wind turbine called "The Windsilo".

A portion of the $50,000 grant will be used by 'Innovation1' to fund engineering and technical expertise in collaboration with the research and development (R&D) team at Perpetual to finalize the production prototype of its Windsilo product.

"We are very excited and honored to have the world class engineering team at Trine University assisting us in this project. Innovation1 will provide unparalleled expertise to help us finalize our Windsilo design, allowing us to bring this very innovative green energy product to market." stated Brent W. Bedford, CEO of Perpetual Industries Inc.

The grant was provided by the IEDC's Innovation Voucher program that awards grants to Universities who partner with qualified Indiana-based companies to assist with research, technology development, or commercialization activities.

For more information on Trine University and the Innovation1 program, please visit:

https://www.trine.edu/innovation-one/index.aspx

For more information on Perpetual Industries and the Windsilo, please visit:

https://www.perpetualindustries.com/windsilo.html

About Perpetual Industries Inc.

Incorporated in Nevada and based in Auburn, Indiana, Perpetual Industries Inc. (OTCMARKETS:PRPI) is an incubator for the development of new and innovative energy efficient technologies. Our mission is to 'perpetuate industry' by bringing value-added technologies to market. At the company's core is a proprietary technology known as The XYO Mechanical Balancing Technology, designed specifically to dynamically eliminate vibration in rotating equipment to create energy efficient, environmentally responsible products. We are expanding our expertise and knowledge of energy efficient technology by developing low cost, green energy powered solutions for a variety of industries including renewable energy, blockchain mining, artificial intelligence, graphic rendering, internet of things (IoT), and cloud computing while continuing our research, development, and commercialization of the XYO Technology in key applications.

About Trine University

Trine University, an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution, offers associate's, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in the Allen School of Engineering & Computing, Ketner School of Business, College of Graduate and Professional Studies, College of Health Professions, Franks School of Education, Jannen School of Arts & Sciences and Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences. Trine is a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and offers 36 intercollegiate sports, 27 of which compete in NCAA Division III. Its golf program includes the university-owned 18-hole championship Zollner Golf Course. Founded in 1884 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools (www.ncahigherlearningcommission.org), Trine operates a 450-acre main campus in Angola, Indiana, and the College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne, with programs available worldwide through TrineOnline.

