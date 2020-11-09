

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) said Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track Designation for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.



Fast Track Designation by the FDA is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need, with the intent of getting important new drugs to the patient earlier.



The Fast Track Designation facilitates meetings with the FDA to discuss all aspects of development to support licensure and provides the opportunity to submit sections of a BLA on a rolling basis as data become available.



Novavax expects to begin a late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States and Mexico by the end of November. Previously, it was reportedly expected to start in October 2020.



The company also expects interim data from an ongoing phase 3 U.K. trial of its COVID-19 vaccine as soon as early first quarter 2021.



NVX-CoV2373 is also being evaluated in a Phase 3 trial in the UK and two ongoing Phase 2 studies that began in August; a Phase 2b trial in South Africa, and a Phase 1/2 continuation in the U.S. and Australia.



Novavax has secured $2 billion in funding for its global coronavirus vaccine program, including up to $399 million in funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and almost $1.7 billion from the U.S. government.



NVX-CoV2373 is a vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. NVX-CoV2373 was created using Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle technology to generate antigen derived from the coronavirus spike (S) protein. It contains Novavax' patented saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.



