The "Western Europe: Flax Table Linen Market and the Impact of COVID-19 in the Medium Term" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a strategic analysis of the flax table linen market in Western Europe and a forecast for its development in the medium term, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, trends, growth and demand drivers, etc.

The purpose of the report is to describe the state of the flax table linen market in Western Europe, to present actual and retrospective information about the volumes, dynamics, structure and characteristics of production, imports, exports and consumption and to build a forecast for the market in the next five years, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. In addition, the report presents an elaborate analysis of the main market participants, price fluctuations, trends, growth and demand drivers of the market and all other factors, influencing its development.

This research report has been prepared using the publisher's unique methodology, including a blend of qualitative and quantitative data. The information comes from official sources and insights from market experts (representatives of the main market participants), gathered by semi-structured interviews.

The report on the flax table linen market in Western Europe covers the following countries: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

This report will allow you to:

Quickly and cost-effectively get a strategic analysis and gain competitive intelligence about the market;

Track market data, including size, value, dynamics, structure, segmentation and forecasts: past, present and future;

Track and identify key market trends, opportunities and threats and key drivers behind recent market changes;

Strategically assess market growth potential, demand drivers and restraints on the market;

Explore and identify new market opportunities in the countries and regions within the market;

Evaluate the key macroeconomic indicators to get insight into the general trends within the economy;

See how the market performed in the past (over the last 5 years) and how it will perform in the future, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it (in the next 5 years);

Get acquainted with the leading companies on the market;

Evaluate how diversified the market is in terms of competitive intensity, fragmentation and environment and understand competitive threats;

Empower your marketing, branding, strategy and market development, consumption and supply functions with useful market insights;

Build your investment strategy by assessing market attractiveness or company attractiveness;

Build your own market entry or market expansion strategy or evaluate your current strategy;

Add weight to pitches and presentations by using official and accurate data and calculations.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive summary

3. Characteristics of flax table linen

4. Characteristics and analysis of raw materials base

5. State of the economy of Western Europe

6. Overview and analysis of the flax table linen market in Western Europe

7. Overview and analysis of the domestic production of flax table linen in Western Europe

7.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the domestic production of flax table linen in Western Europe in 2015-2019

7.2. Structure of the Western European production of flax table linen by countries

7.3. Characteristics of the main companies, producers of flax table linen in Western Europe

8. Characteristics and analysis of the prices of flax table linen in Western Europe

8.1. Value chain analysis

8.2. Structure of price formation

8.3. Characteristics of the producer prices of flax table linen in Western Europe in 2015-2019

8.4. Characteristics of other prices of flax table linen

9. Foreign trade operations of flax table linen in Western Europe

9.1. Foreign trade operations of flax table linen in Western Europe in 2015-2019

10. Overview and analysis of the imports of flax table linen to the Western European market

10.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the imports of flax table linen to Western Europe in 2015-2019

10.2. Major trade inflows of flax table linen imports to Western Europe

10.3. Structure of the imports of flax table linen by types of products

10.4. Prices of imported flax table linen in Western Europe

11. Overview and analysis of the Western European exports of flax table linen

11.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the Western European exports of flax table linen in 2015-2019

11.2. Major trade outflows of flax table linen exports from Western Europe

11.3. Structure of the Western European exports of flax table linen by types of products

11.4. Prices of Western European exports of flax table linen

12. Characteristics of the consumption of flax table linen in Western Europe

12.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the consumption of flax table linen in Western Europe in 2015-2019

12.2. Structure of the consumption of flax table linen in Western Europe in 2015-2019 (by origin, by channel)

12.3. Structure of the consumption of flax table linen in Western Europe by country

12.4. Volume, value and dynamics of the per capita consumption of flax table linen in Western Europe in 2015-2019

12.5. Balance between supply and demand on the flax table linen market in Western Europe in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

13. Forecast for development of the flax table linen market in Western Europe for 2020-2025

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/39acxn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005666/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900