London, November 9
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 6 November 2020 was 3574.46p (ex income) 3587.15p (cum income).
09 November 2020
