Libertex Group: The Trading Firm Challenging the Profit Paradigm

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / This year has been quite an emotional rollercoaster. The world has been literally turned on its head. Faced with the new normal, businesses everywhere have had to adapt to survive. Those that have been the most successful during the COVID crisis, however, are ones with a core purpose and clear values that resonate with their target market. One company that undoubtedly fits this profile is Libertex.

Unlike many of their competitors that are fixated on profits and little else, Libertex actually wants its clients to use trading as a tool for self-empowerment, a vehicle to help them realise their dreams. The company's CEO, Michael Geiger, expresses it quite simply as: "We help people get more from trading". And they definitely do that.

Trade for more

This is Libertex's core ethos - or ideology if you prefer - and it's at the very heart of absolutely everything they do. Essentially, it boils down to viewing trading as a means to an end. The company wants its clients to think about what they will do with the extra income they make from trading, how it will enhance their lives, what kind of experiences, lifestyle and security it will afford them. This sort of thinking keeps people motivated and gives them the perseverance they need to make a consistent living from trading. Everybody goes through bad spells, but it's much easier to find the courage to continue when you have a specific goal you're working towards. Trade for more money, yes, but also for more freedom, more excitement, more time with the people you love…more life basically!

Spreading the word

One major way in which Libertex brings this message to actual and potential clients is via its involvement in football. Just last month, the firm penned a multi-year partnership deal with Tottenham Hotspur that both sides hope will result in real synergy. When you think about it, there are quite a lot of similarities between topflight football and trading: the thrill, the emotions, the high stakes, to name but a few. Indeed, the essence of Libertex's Trade for More concept is just as apt in the context of the Premier League, where clubs always have to strive to outdo both themselves and the competition if they are to reach their goals.

In any case, the global trading outfit is no stranger to football sponsorship. It's currently also the official partner of Valencia CF in La Liga and has even sponsored footballer James Rodriguez. These activities are certainly one avenue through which Libertex gives more to its clients in the form of signed merchandise, match tickets, VIP tours and meet-the-player events, with the latter tying in perfectly with the company's desire to provide their clients with "the best experiences money can't buy". Obviously, many of the most interesting fan engagement initiatives Libertex has planned with its new London-based premium partner won't be possible until the coronavirus measures are relaxed. Both sides are hopeful that this will be soon enough, though, and are looking forward to giving Libertex clients and Spurs fans some incredible memories that they will treasure for years to come, but not at the expense of their safety.

Who is Libertex?

Libertex is a trusted broker with over 23 years of experience connecting traders with the financial markets. The company offers trading in hundreds of instruments, from Forex, commodities, and stocks, all the way through to indices, ETFs and even crypto. With over 2 million satisfied clients across the world, Libertex has established itself as a market leader in the online trading space. It offers competitive leverage on all its instruments, meaning clients can maximise their potential gains.

Its proprietary app is also highly intuitive, ultra-functional and comes optimised for both Android and iOS. Search for "Libertex" on the Google Play Store or App Store, and it will pop right up. Once you've installed the app, all that's left to do is create an account and fund it. The whole process only takes a couple of minutes, and then you're ready to trade!

