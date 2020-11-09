Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Allnex Netherlands BV, AOC LLC, and Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will emerge as major vinyl ester market participants during 2020-2024

The vinyl ester market is expected to grow by USD 540.86 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the vinyl ester market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The vinyl ester market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre and post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Vinyl Ester Market Participants:

Allnex Netherlands BV

Allnex Netherlands BV operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers low viscosity, promoted epoxy vinyl ester infusion resin system designed specifically for the infusion molding manufacturing of marine and structural parts.

AOC LLC

AOC LLC operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a line of products such as Bisphenol-A epoxy vinyl ester, Epoxy Novolac vinyl ester, and Elastomeric Bisphenol-A Epoxy vinyl ester among others.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. operates its business through segments such as Specialty Ingredients and Intermediates and Solvents. The company offers a line of epoxy vinyl ester resins through its product line Derakane. Some of the offerings are Derakane Momentum 411-350 resin, Derakane Momentum 510C-350 resin, Derakane 451-400, and Derakane 515-400 resins.

Vinyl Ester Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Vinyl ester market is segmented as below:

Application Pipes And Tanks Marine FGD Wind Energy Others

Geography APAC Europe MEA North America South America



The vinyl ester market is driven by increased demand from corrosion-resistant pipes and storage tanks. In addition, other factors such as the high demand from the marine industry are expected to trigger the vinyl ester market toward witnessing a CAGR of over almost 5% during the forecast period.

