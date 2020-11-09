FLSmidth financial calendar 2021

Company Announcement No. 19-2020, 9 November 2020
FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021
- 10 February 2021: Annual Report 2020
- 24 March 2021: Annual General Meeting
- 5 May 2021: Q1 2021 Interim Report
- 12 August 2021: H1 2021 Interim Report
- 11 November 2021: 9M 2021 Interim Report
Contacts
Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com
Investor Relations
Nicolai Mauritzen, +45 30 93 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com
FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions to our customers enabling them to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our ~11,000 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2019, FLSmidth generated a revenue of DKK 20.6 billion. www.flsmidth.com
