GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.11.2020 | 16:05
54 Leser
FLSmidth financial calendar 2021

Company Announcement No. 19-2020, 9 November 2020


FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021

  • 10 February 2021: Annual Report 2020
  • 24 March 2021: Annual General Meeting
  • 5 May 2021: Q1 2021 Interim Report
  • 12 August 2021: H1 2021 Interim Report
  • 11 November 2021: 9M 2021 Interim Report


Contacts

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations
Nicolai Mauritzen, +45 30 93 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com

FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions to our customers enabling them to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our ~11,000 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2019, FLSmidth generated a revenue of DKK 20.6 billion. www.flsmidth.com

Attachment

  • FLSmidth Financial calendar 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0bc4f6a5-e930-413e-a50d-ee82ed1f56f3)
