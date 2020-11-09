Cosmetic Lasers Market to Ride High on Advances Made in Aesthetic Cosmetic Procedures, Valuation to Expand at CAGR of 13.7% during 2018 - 2026: TMR

- Expansion in medical tourism in Asia Pacific and Latin America make these regions highly lucrative, Asia Pacific market to clock impressive CAGR on back of cosmetics industry

- Dermatology clinics are the key end user in cosmetics lasers market in 2017 due to presence of advanced facilities, North America led the global market

ALBANY, N.Y, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A range of aesthetics procedures are accomplished by lasers such as hair removal, tattoo removal, wrinkles, acne and scar removal, and skin rejuvenation with promising clinical outcomes. Some of the key technologies used are Q-Switched, intense pulse light (IPL), infrared lasers, and high-power optically pumped semiconductor (HOPSL) lasers.

The growing attractiveness of laser technology for the treatment of scar and acne removal is a key avenue for players in the cosmetics lasers market.

A steady drive in the cosmetic laser market has come from the strides being made by the medical tourism industry. This has made accessible high technological and clinical expertise at relatively lower cost to the target population. Emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America have witnessed rapidly growing revenue streams due to this.

The cosmetic lasers market stood at US$ 1,455.1 Mn in 2017 and is projected to garner a CAGR of 13.7% from 2018 to 2026.

Key Findings of Cosmetic Lasers Market Report

By 2026, the market is projected to reach worth of US$ 4,553.0 Mn .

. Dermatology clinics held the major market share in 2018 among the various end users

Of the various key applications, scar & acne removal projected to expand at high CAGR during 2018 - 2026

The aforementioned segment was valued at US$ 570.7 Mn in 2017

in 2017 Of the various modalities, multiplatform is the most attractive one

Geographically, North America was the leading market in 2017

was the leading market in 2017 Asia Pacific market projected to expand at robust CAGR during 2018 - 2026

Cosmetic Lasers Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Burgeoning medical tourism in various parts of the world, especially in emerging economies, is a key driver for the cosmetics lasers market. India , Opportunities in the market are prominently growing in Thailand , Brazil , Mexico , and Turkey .

, Opportunities in the market are prominently growing in , , , and . Rise in adoption of advanced, non-invasive technologies in various aesthetic procedures is a key driver for demand in the cosmetic lasers market.

A robust momentum to the cosmetics lasers market has come from strides made in cosmetic industry, which has been witnessing a good momentum from the growing proclivity of people to spend on aesthetic procedures.

The growing affordability of advanced treatments such as for acne and scare removal is also bolstering the demand in the market.

Rise in adoption in multiplatform in the cosmetic laser market in dermatology clinics in developed and developing regions is a key trend boosting the cosmetic lasers market.

Rise in demand for laser skin resurfacing is propelling new avenues in the market.

Cosmetic Lasers Market: Key Impediments

Stringent safety regulations have slowed down the steady adoption of new technology in the cosmetic procedures. Also, aesthetic lasers are a heavily regulated medical technology in the U.S. Manufacturers must comply with numerous regulations to make their laser device safe. Further, there is a lack of awareness about the safety and efficacy of aesthetic procedures, thereby impeding the creation of new avenues in the cosmetic lasers market.

On the other hand, prominent device makers who seek high stakes in the cosmetic laser market are leaning on launching new technologies that promises higher medical outcomes. Some of the key players in the cosmetic lasers market are Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical, Cutera, Lumenis, Syneron Medical Ltd., Apax Partners, and Hologic Inc. To this end, they resort to mergers and acquisitions.

The Cosmetic Lasers Market is segmented based on:

Product

Nd:YAG

Diode

Carbon Dioxide

Er:YAG

Pulse Dyed-laser (PDL)

Others

Modality

Standalone

Multiplatform

Application

Hair Removal

Skin Resurfacing

Vascular Lesions

Scar & Acne Removal

Body Contouring

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Medical Spas

