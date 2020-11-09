DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
I. Proposal on the Company's H shares to be listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited by way of Introduction (voting results: 5 voted for, 0 voted against, 0 abstained, and related Directors Liang Haishan, Tan Lixia and Li Huagang were abstained from voting)
II. Proposal on Determining the Company's H shares to be listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited by way of Introduction and Other Related Matters (voting results: 8 voted for, 0 voted against, 0 abstained)
Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.
