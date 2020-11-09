Fastbase Inc.: Fastbase Jumps into the Billion Dollar Digital Ads Industry Launching Google Ads Website Tracking Service

Fastbase Inc. Extends WebLeads with B2B Ads via Google

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Fastbase Inc. (OTC PINK:FBSE) has taken the wraps off a pilot service for their Platinum users that includes Google Ads. This new concept and business model is introduced after many requests from WebLeads users who wanted a turnkey solution for their pipeline generation.

Worldwide digital ad spending is set to achieve 2.4% growth this year and is expected to be $332.84 billion for 2020 according to eMarketer. Fastbase intends to take a share of this market.

Businesses are looking towards technology and data to provide faster results on a larger scale. Key to this is creating inter-platform workflows. The output from one is the input to the other. Fastbase provides information regarding the companies visiting product sales pages on a business website. Harnessing that data to create a strategic ad campaign can help improve the ROI, accelerate sales cycles, and accelerate sales pipelines.

Fastbase WebLeads is a Google Analytics add-on that provides information on web traffic, including key employee contact information for the data-driven marketing economy. Users of their lead generation product have been requesting a service including Google Ads campaigns to boost their sales. It is clear to see the reasons why over a million businesses use Google Ads:

1. Google has a massive reach

2. People are actively looking for something to buy

3. Specific products and services of interest are directly typed into the search engine

4. Results are quicker than SEO, typically with better ROI

The new service caters to businesses of all sizes, budgets, and advertising goals, so you will be able to fine-tune your campaign to match your budget and goals. For example, campaign budgets and goals can be aligned to increase traffic to product pages or increase on-site conversions.

Fastbase software can integrate with a CRM and empower organizations with "data intelligence" to reach the right customer at exactly the right time in the sales cycle. Google Ads capitalizes on the astronomical number of searches that take place on Google daily and can quickly earn the attention needed to grow the bottom line. By offering this facility to WebLeads users, Fastbase provides a route to a compact solution that includes Google Ads.

About Fastbase, Inc.

Fastbase Inc. is a Nevada-registered web and database analytics company that offers a growing suite of tools to support B2B marketing and sales. The Fastbase platform gathers and displays detailed information on website visitors, including the name of the company, contact information, email addresses and LinkedIn profiles. Fastbase's success has been facilitated by its seamless integration with Google Analytics. Its platform can identify website visitors in real-time providing business customers with powerful insights into their website users' behavior. The Fastbase WebLeads software combines a website's analytics data with real-time visitor information, allowing customers to minimize the guesswork around who is visiting their website. WebLeads can be used free after the trial period (with reduced functionality) or users can continue with a standard Premium subscription. Fastbase data can be utilized with CRM systems and sales and marketing applications, such as Salesforce, Hubspot, Pipedrive and Mailchimp. Fastbase customers that use Google Analytics can easily access a detailed list of their website visitors for the past 24 months. Fastbase provides a listing of companies searching for specific products, services or businesses and gives B2B marketers a much better chance of creating a prospective sale or helping determine if marketing efforts are effective.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." These statements may also include estimates of the pace of customer adoption, customer usage, and software development. Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company's predictions may not be realized for a variety of reasons, including due to competition, customer sales cycles, and engineering or technical issues, among others. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

CONTACT:

Fastbase Inc.

140 Broadway, 46th Floor

10005 New York, United States

Phone +1- 800 490 7454

email: sales@fastbase.com

www.fastbase.com

