Montag, 09.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 652 internationalen Medien
Heute mit großem Zeitvorteil! Aktie der Woche mit realen “Tenbaggerambitionen”!?
WKN: A1CYEY ISIN: DK0060228559 
TDC A/S and DKT Holdings ApS: Financial calendar for 2021

TDC and DKT Holdings releases its financial calendar for 2021 as set out below.

9 January
Start of closed period prior to Financial Statements for 2020

5 February
Financial Statements for 2020

8 April
Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January - March 2021

29 April 2021
Annual Report 2020 public on www.tdcgroup.com

6 May
Interim Financial Statements January - March 2021

8 July
Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January - June 2021

13 August
Interim Financial Statements January - June 2021

8 October
Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January - September 2021

5 November
Interim Financial Statements January - September 2021

31 December
End of fiscal year 2021

Release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements is expected at approximately 9:00 am (CET) on the days referred to.
The closed trading window for persons employed by the TDC Group is 30 days prior to the release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements.

For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations on +45 6663 7680 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.

