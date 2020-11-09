Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Successful issuance of Green Senior Preferred Bonds in NOK

SpareBank 1 SMN has today issued its inaugural green senior preferred NOK bonds split in two tranches, with a combined deal size of NOK 3.25 billion with a tenor of 6 years.

The floating rate note has a coupon of 3 months NIBOR +0.66% and the fixed rate note has a coupon of 1.40%.

Settlement date is 17 November 2020.

Danske Bank and SpareBank 1 Markets acted as joint lead managers.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act