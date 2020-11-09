Anzeige
Montag, 09.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 652 internationalen Medien
WKN: A116ZR ISIN: NO0010689326 Ticker-Symbol: TA5 
Frankfurt
09.11.20
09:06 Uhr
0,616 Euro
+0,011
+1,82 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
09.11.2020
Targovax announces poster at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing oncolytic viruses to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces that the poster "A randomised open-label phase I/II study adding ONCOS-102 to pemetrexed/cisplatin in patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma - 12-month analysis of biomarkers and clinical outcomes" are now available at the Company's website.

The abstract presents the 12-month analysis of biomarkers and clinical outcome from the phase I/II trial in malignant pleural mesothelioma where ONCOS-102 is added to standard of care chemotherapy (pemetrexed / cisplatin). This analysis supports the data presented in June.

Title (361):

A randomised open-label phase I/II study adding ONCOS-102 to pemetrexed/cisplatin in patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma - 12-month analysis of biomarkers and clinical outcomes

Presenter:

Prof. Luis Paz-Ares, Principal Investigator of the trial and Chair of the Medical Oncology Department at the Hospital Doce de Octubre, Madrid

Poster session:

Location:

Wednesday 11. November 23:15-23:45 CET (17:15-17:45 EST)

Friday 13. November 22:40-23:10 CET (16:40-17:10 EST)

Virtual Poster Hall

The poster is also available on Targovax's website.

About SITC Annual Meeting 2020

The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs (SITC 2020) will be reimagined as a fully VIRTUAL experience this year to ensure the health and safety of program attendees and their patients.SITC 2020 provides a multidisciplinary educational and interactive environment focused on improving cancer patient outcomes by incorporating strategies based on basic and applied cancer immunotherapy.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

IR enquires:
Kim Sutton Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations (US)
Email: kgolodetz@lhai.com
Phone: +1 212-838-3777

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-announces-poster-at-the-2020-society-for-immunotherapy-of-cancer--sitc--annual-meeting,c3233804

© 2020 PR Newswire
