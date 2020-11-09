The new lifting columns market research report from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increasing demand for medical facilities using lifting columns", says a senior analyst for Industrials at Technavio. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the lifting columns market size to grow by USD 227.61 million during the period 2020-2024.

Lifting Columns Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The lifting columns market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 5.08%.

The multi-stage lifting columns segment led the global lifting columns market in 2019.

The market growth in the multi-stage lifting columns segment will significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

33% of the growth will originate from the North America region.

Market growth in North America will be driven by factors such as the introduction of advanced technology, increased adoption of electric lifting columns, and the use of synchronized mobile lifting columns.

The US is the key market for Lifting Columns Market in North America.

Notes:

The lifting columns market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

The lifting columns market is segmented Product (Multi-stage lifting columns and Two-stage lifting columns), Application (Industrial sector, Healthcare sector, and Ergonomics), and Geographic (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including B. Ketterer Sohne GmbH Co. KG, Hettich Holding GmbH Co. oHG, HOERBIGER Holding AG, LINAK AS, Phoenix Mecano Inc., Romheld GmbH Friedrichshutte, SUSPA GmbH, Thomson Industries Inc., TiMOTION Technology Co. Ltd., and X2 Technology AB.

