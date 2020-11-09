Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
30%-Quote deutet auf explodierende Umsätze von Taat Lifestyle hin!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C077 ISIN: US7434651060 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
PROPHOTONIX LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROPHOTONIX LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
09.11.2020 | 17:56
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ProPhotonix Limited Announces Result of AGM and Director / PDMR Shareholdings

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / ProPhotonix Limited, (London Stock Exchange - (AIM:PPIX)(OTC PINK:STKR), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, announces that at its Annual General Meeting held today all matters put before the shareholders were duly passed.

Under the director compensation policy, the following fully vested common shares of $0.001 each ("Common Shares") were issued to each of the Company's non-executive directors, in accordance with the terms of their service contracts. As such, ProPhotonix announces that application has been made for in aggregate 150,000 Common Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") following the issue of these fully vested shares as listed below:

Position

New Shares

Enlarged shareholding

Percentage of enlarged share

capital

Ray Oglethorpe

Chairman

75,000

885,567

0.87%

Vincent Thompson

NED

75,000

651,450

0.62%

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 93,300,402 common shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any common shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of common shares in the Company with voting rights will be 93,300,402. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

ProPhotonix Limited Tel: +1 603 893 8778

Tim Losik, President and CEO Email: ir@prophotonix.com

WH Ireland Limited

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Katy Mitchell

Matthew Chan

Tel: +44 (0)207 894 7000

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ray Oglethorpe

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITITAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

PROPHOTONIX LIMITED

b)

LEI

213800HRNS6E2XP4A909

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common shares of US$0.001 each

USU743121142

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

n/a

75,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

9 November 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Vincent Thompson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITITAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

PROPHOTONIX LIMITED

b)

LEI

213800HRNS6E2XP4A909

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common shares of US$0.001 each

USU743121142

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

n/a

75,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

9 November 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE (XLON)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: ProPhotonix Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/615509/ProPhotonix-Limited-Announces-Result-of-AGM-and-Director-PDMR-Shareholdings

PROPHOTONIX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.