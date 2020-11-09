ProPhotonix Limited Announces Result of AGM and Director / PDMR Shareholdings

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / ProPhotonix Limited, (London Stock Exchange - (AIM:PPIX)(OTC PINK:STKR), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, announces that at its Annual General Meeting held today all matters put before the shareholders were duly passed.

Under the director compensation policy, the following fully vested common shares of $0.001 each ("Common Shares") were issued to each of the Company's non-executive directors, in accordance with the terms of their service contracts. As such, ProPhotonix announces that application has been made for in aggregate 150,000 Common Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") following the issue of these fully vested shares as listed below:

Position New Shares Enlarged shareholding Percentage of enlarged share capital Ray Oglethorpe Chairman 75,000 885,567 0.87% Vincent Thompson NED 75,000 651,450 0.62%

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 93,300,402 common shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any common shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of common shares in the Company with voting rights will be 93,300,402. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ray Oglethorpe 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment INITITAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PROPHOTONIX LIMITED b) LEI 213800HRNS6E2XP4A909 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common shares of US$0.001 each USU743121142 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 75,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 9 November 2020 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE (XLON) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Vincent Thompson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment INITITAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PROPHOTONIX LIMITED b) LEI 213800HRNS6E2XP4A909 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common shares of US$0.001 each USU743121142 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 75,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 9 November 2020 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE (XLON)

