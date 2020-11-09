Herrero Boldt Webcor To Deliver UCSF Hospital at Parnassus Heights Under IFOA Model

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Herrero Boldt Webcor, a unique partnership between Herrero Builders, Inc., The Boldt Company, and Webcor, has been selected by University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) as its construction partner for a new hospital at Parnassus Heights.

The Hospital for the Future project will be built adjacent to the existing UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center on the eastern edge of the Parnassus Heights campus. The site is located prominently at the base of Mt. Sutro Open Space Reserve and the hospital will serve as the cornerstone of a new vision for the nearly 150-year-old campus.

"Our team is excited at the opportunity to provide preconstruction and construction services for this landmark project. With the combined experience of building or renovating over 1.8 million square feet of advanced acute care hospital campuses in San Francisco over the last decade, we're honored that UCSF has brought us on board to help lead their integrated team of designers and builders. Working in dense urban locations and marrying existing structures with new construction is the type of complex environment in which we excel." - David Thomack, Executive Member for Herrero Boldt Webcor and group president for The Boldt Company.

The new hospital will cover over 955,000 square feet with limited renovations of the existing Long and Moffit buildings. The project will consist of several phases, beginning with a validation phase that will extend through 2021, during which the team will substantiate the design, cost, and schedule. This will be followed by a design phase with construction of make-ready phases anticipated in 2023.

The design partners for the project are the world-renowned architects Herzog & de Meuron and HDR.

The project will employ an Integrated Form of Agreement (IFOA), under which all parties - including the owner, designers, builders, and trade partners - are signatories to a single contract. UCSF chose this delivery model because of its ability to contractually align the design and construction teams to a single goal of providing value to the client through the use of Lean project delivery principles and an extremely high level of collaboration. Herrero Boldt Webcor's collective experience includes over 20 completed IFOA projects in the Northern California healthcare sector in the last ten years.

ABOUT HERRERO BOLDT WEBCOR

Herrero Boldt Webcor (HBW) has united to tackle this complex project for UCSF leveraging our combined expertise in healthcare construction, Integrated Lean Project Delivery (ILPD) processes, and building landmark projects. We are dynamically aligned to deliver this world-class employment and economic opportunity to the UCSF and Parnassus Heights community. HBW is comprised of three established California contractors: Herrero Builders, The Boldt Company, and Webcor. Herrero is a San Francisco based commercial general contractor operating in the Bay Area since 1955. Boldt is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin, and has 14 offices nationwide. Webcor was founded in 1971 and has five offices throughout California.

CONTACT

Shel Holtz, SCMP

sholtz@webcor.com

+1 510 517-3845

SOURCE: Herrero Boldt Webcor

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/615270/Herrero-Boldt-Webcor-To-Deliver-UCSF-Hospital-at-Parnassus-Heights-Under-IFOA-Model