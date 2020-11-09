DJ DECATHLON and ROCTOOL sign their first development and innovation agreement

Press Release 9th November 2020 - 6pm CEST DECATHLON and ROCTOOL sign their first development and innovation agreement DECATHLON, French leader in sports equipment, and Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), specialists in molding technologies sign their first development and innovation agreement. Roctool technology extends the possibilities of molding, thanks to the rapid heating of tools by induction for plastic injection. The DECATHLON helmet design team is launching a development project with Roctool to use their induction molding technology to meet eco-responsible ambitions. Jerome de Wilde, Strategic Buyer and Julien Laine, Industrialization Engineer, DECATHLON helmet design team announce: "We are committed to an eco-responsible policy and Industrial performance, the DECATHLON Helmet design teams are launching an industrial test associated with the Roctool process". Mathieu Boulanger, ROCTOOL's CEO explains: "Our technology offers interesting possibilities to revisit and revolutionize eco-responsible manufacturing methods for numerous applications. This helmet is part of that and we are very happy to be able to explore this further with a sports giant such as DECATHLON." Contact press / Investor relations Aelium Valentine Boivin +33 1 75 77 54 65 roctool@aelium.fr About Roctool: www.roctool.com Founded in 2000, Roctool is a technology and manufacturing solutions provider offering engineering services and systems. The Roctool induction process, perfectly adapted to plastic injection and compression molding, is available in many configurations to meet industrial requirements. Roctool's research and development team is constantly adapting its technologies to new materials, particularly metals. Roctool is the leader in heat and cool technologies, and today offers HDPlastics to plastic molders, Light Induction Tooling technology - LIT to suppliers of composite parts and Induction Dual Heating technology - IDH for complete molding solutions. The processes developed by Roctool are used in production by leading brands in innovative sectors such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and electronics. They offer many advantages, including reduced cycle times, excellent surface quality, weight and performance savings, which allows manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of the parts produced. Roctool is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris. Its headquarters and R&D center are located at Le Bourget du Lac (France). Roctool also has offices and platforms in North America, Japan, Taiwan, Germany and China.

