From detailed interviews with 51 healthcare organizations; Medigate emerges as a preferred vendor for its expanded IoT capabilities and high customer satisfaction

Medigate, a dedicated medical device security and asset management solution firm, today announced it has been selected as a leader in the growing healthcare IoT security market, according to new research from KLAS. Based on interviews from 51 healthcare organizations, the KLAS' 2020 Healthcare IoT Security Market Report examined which vendors were selected, why they were chosen and overall customer satisfaction levels. Medigate rose to the top due to the company's specific healthcare technology focus, responsiveness and close relationships with customers to provide the latest information and services.

As stated in the report, "Picking up steam and showing rapid growth since last year, Medigate's technology delivers detailed information to customers through device-fingerprinting capabilities. While the healthcare-specific vendor historically focused solely on medical devices, organizations that have recently selected Medigate point to the vendor's expanded IoT capabilities as a plus."

Medigate's industry focus and specific design for the unique needs of medical devices and clinical networks differentiates it from competitors. Installed in nearly 2,000 healthcare locations around the world, Medigate's platform enables the automatic discovery of all connected devices on clinical networks to detect credible threats in real-time, prevent attacks and enforce clinically driven policies to protect patient safety and privacy.

"Medigate is experiencing a period of growth due to the higher demand for hospitals to keep patients and data secure against the rising tide of cyberattacks. As the report calls out, our company is quickly evolving, but we've never wavered in providing excellent customer service and expanded IoT support," said Jonathan Langer CEO and cofounder of Medigate. "We're thrilled to be recognized by KLAS as we continue our mission to provide proactive insight into the threats healthcare institutions face while improving patient privacy and care."

