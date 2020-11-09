Gratomic Inc.: Masonry and Concrete Work Progresses at Aukam

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTC Pink:CBULF)(FRANKFURT:CB81)(WKN:A143MR) is pleased to announce that local concrete and brick crews have recently arrived on-site at Aukam. The local contractors have been employed to construct the foundations for the custom designed and constructed water filtration deionization unit, settling reservoir, and product thickener tanks, along with various smaller non-structural components of the processing plant build-out.

Gratomic is very pleased to include local, independent builders in the construction of its Aukam Graphite Project. This collaborative effort will allow the Company to adhere to its strict timelines, while simultaneously providing opportunities to local businesses and community members. The workers have been commissioned from the nearby town of Aus to complete construction work on various foundations and tanks.

Upon arrival on site, the crews promptly began pouring concrete and commencing the brick work required on the foundational platform designed to house the custom water filtration & deionization unit. The crew has since completed this project, which will accommodate ten separate water storage tanks with a cumulative capacity of 100,000 liters. The construction crews have since moved onto the build-out of the settling reservoir tanks, from there they will continue onto constructing the walls for the product thickener tank.

Completion of the water filtration and deionization system will allow the Company to achieve its objective of a 95% water recycling rate during the graphite processing phase. The Company is very pleased to have completed the build-out on this aspect of the processing plant and is dedicated to preserving and protecting natural resources, securing them for future generations.

"We are ecstatic to have completed this phase of construction so quickly and look forward to seeing the rapid progress made by the talented professionals we have brought in to assist with the completion of the Aukam Processing Plant project." says President and CEO, Arno Brand.

About Gratomic Inc.

Established in 2014, Gratomic is an advanced materials company focused on low-cost mine to market commercialization of carbon-neutral, Eco-friendly, high purity vein graphite and is set to become a key player in EV and Renewable Resource supply chains. Gratomic Inc. is a leader among peers, anticipating full operational capabilities in late 2020 and aiming to transition to an open pit operation as early as the end of 2021.

Gratomic is in the process of solidifying its development plans for micronization and spheronization of its clean Aukam graphite. This significant milestone is a small, additional step in the Company's existing Eco-friendly processing cycle and will allow its naturally high purity graphite to meet ideal North American battery grade standards for use in Li-ion battery anodes.

The Company promises to deliver mine-to-market traceability and guaranteed quality control. This will be accomplished by providing documented tracking on all graphite generated at its flagship Aukam Graphite Project. The tracking will begin at Aukam and will be verified at every stage during transport.

Two off-take purchase agreements are currently held for lump-vein graphite sourced from Gratomic's Aukam Graphite Project in Namibia, Africa. Fulfillment of the contracts is slated to begin in 2021. The agreements exist with TODAQ and Phu Sumika.

TODAQ is an innovative tech company and will partner with Gratomic on its mine-to-market commodity tracking.

Phu Sumika is a large global graphite supplier to battery and lubrication companies.

Gratomic Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or 416 561-4095

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com.

