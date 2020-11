Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) ("Eros STX"), a global entertainment company, announced today that Eros International Media Limited ("EIML"), its majority-owned subsidiary, has released unaudited financial results for the quarter and six months ended September 30th 2020. Please refer to the Bombay Stock Exchange website and/or the National Stock Exchange website to view the results.

Eros STX Global Corporation, ("ErosSTX") (NYSE: ESGC) is a global entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes films, digital content music across multiple formats such as theatrical, television and OTT digital media streaming to consumers around the world. Eros International Plc changed its name to Eros STX Global Corporation pursuant to the July 2020 merger with STX Entertainment, merging two international media and entertainment groups. The combination of one of the largest Indian OTT players and premier studio with one of Hollywood's fastest-growing independent media companies has created an entertainment powerhouse with a presence in over 150 countries. ErosSTX delivers star-driven premium feature film and episodic content across a multitude of platforms at the intersection of the world's most dynamic and fastest-growing global markets, including US, India, Middle East, Asia and China. The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now which has rights to over 12,000 films across Hindi and regional languages and had 211 million registered users and 36.2 million paying subscribers as of September 30th, 2020. For further information, please visit ErosSTX.com.

