Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux: Walk On's Award-Winning Restaurant Launched in Odessa Texas

ODESSA, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux has recently opened their location in Odessa, Texas. This concept, founded by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at the Louisiana State University (LSU), in 2003, is expected to bring the taste of Louisiana cuisine to Odessa. Walk-On's is popular for its signature Louisiana-inspired menu that is served in a game-day atmosphere by an All-American Team. Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in Odessa Texas is the thirteenth Walk-On's in Texas and the 43rd restaurant of Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux.

The very first Walk-On's was established near the Tiger Stadium of Louisiana State University (LSU) in Baton Rouge on September 9, 2003. Founders Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, who both played as walk-ons for the LSU basketball team, had visualized such a sports restaurant a few years back when they had been traveling across the United States with their team, and they happened to come across some of the best restaurants and sports bars in the U.S. In 2000, while on a plane back from a road game at the University of Tennessee, they sketched on the back of a napkin the outline of the floor plan for their very first sports restaurant.

Nine years later, all of their hard work and dedication as they expanded their business to different locations all over south Louisiana, paid off as they received their first award, which was the #1 Sports Bar in America, according to ESPN. Three years later, in 2015, NFL All-Pro Quarterback Drew Brees joined the business as co-owner of Walk-On's. It was also in 2015 that they started to focus on franchising as a way to expand their sports bistreaux concept across the whole country.

As to what makes Walk-On's unique, a spokesperson for Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux explains, "Walk-On's is a place where over-the-top enthusiasm and culture is the daily norm. What sets us apart from all others though, is our authentic, mouthwatering Louisiana cuisine prepared fresh in a from-scratch kitchen. That includes seafood, traditional Cajun cuisine and burgers built for two hands. Like Louisiana, food is truly Walk-On's calling card and the reason you'll keep coming back for more."

And in 2017, that uniqueness was recognized when they were chosen as winner for National Restaurant News' Menu Masters Awards. This particular award confirmed that indeed their concept is unique and distinctive from the other sports bars.

In 2019, as a way to give back to the community, they established the Walk-On's Game On Foundation, which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with the mission of rebuilding or refurbishing youth sports facilities. Two basketball courts in Baton Rouge were the first to be supported by this non-profit organization.

And in the present year, Entrepreneur magazine gave them the distinction of being the No. 1 brand in Entrepreneur's 2020 Top New Franchises Ranking. This was a ranking of the top 100 companies that had initiated franchising during the last five years. At the present time, Walk-On's has over 100 locations across 15 states.

It should be noted that the Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux specialties include the Cajundillas, Lemon Butter Chicken, Tuscan Chicken, Uncle B's Chicken Tenders, Sweet Chili Salmon, Pasta Alfredeaux, Voodoo Shrimp & Grits, Bayou Pasta, Crawfish Two Ways, Catfish Atchafalaya, Mardi Gras Mahi, Redfish Rudy, Fried Jumbo Shrimp, Fried Catfish, Louisiana Combo, and Cajun Ribeye.

Wraps and tacos include the Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos, Blackened Redfish Tacos, California Club Wrap Platter, Buffalo Chicken Wrap, Spin Chick Wrap, and Grilled Shrimp Wrap. Hand Pattied Burgers include the Hangover Burger, Scholarship Burger, Classic Burger, Surf & Turf Burger, Hickory Burger, Stuffed Burger, Double Bacon Cheeseburger, Jalapeno Jack Burger, Smoke Gouda Turkey Burger, and Veggie Burger.

Signature drinks include the Blueberry Coconut Mojito, Moonshine Whirl, Strapless, Death Valley, Rumbull, Eddy's Sangria, Kentucky Mule, Southern Smash, GG's Fizz, Bandita, Top Shelf Margarita, Walk-On's Blood Mary, 46 Old Fashioned, and La Paloma. Select wines include Imagery, Kendall-Jackson, Ruffino, Kim Crawford, Joel Gott, Josh, La Crema, Meiomi, 7 Moons, Skyfall, Lamarca, and Ava Grace.

Those who are looking for a local sports bar in Odessa may want to check them out.

