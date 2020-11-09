YMCA Board Member Kai Chong Cheng Discusses the Benefits of YMCA for New York Youth

FLUSHING, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / New York City is home to more than 20 different branches of the YMCA. They're located in Queens, Flushing, Manhattan, Long Island, and beyond. Kai Chong Cheng is a New York City YMCA board member who recently discussed the benefits YMCA programs offer the youth in the city.

"A major part of the focus of the YMCA is youth development," Kai Chong Cheng said. "The goal of the Y is to nurture each and every child's potential, and here in New York City, some kids really need that encouragement."

Kai Chong Cheng explained that the YMCA, also known simply as "The Y," offers a variety of day and overnight camps to kids across the city. These camps are geared toward helping kids find their talents, getting them outside in nature, helping them build lasting relationships, and providing opportunities for new experiences.

"Many people don't know that the Y also offers child care in many areas of the city," Kai Chong Cheng added. "New York City parents are often pulled in countless directions, and the Y helps guarantee their kids are cared for in a safe environment while they're at work and fulfilling other obligations."

Kai Chong Cheng explained that childcare at the Y is focused on early brain development and nurturing every child's potential.

"We see so many kids whose parents are working multiple jobs and just don't have the time available to focus on some of these foundational skills at home," Kai Chong Cheng said. "Our YMCA childcare experts help young children develop. foundational skills, understand healthy relationships, and build more self-reliance. The Y is based on the values of honesty, respect, caring, and responsibility."

Additional programs offered by the Y, as outlined by Kai Chong Cheng, include education and leadership programs for older children and teens as well as year-round STEM activities and sports programs. Kai Chong Cheng explained that the many programs offered by the YMCA are designed to help kids notice their potential and continue to strive for it. The camps, sports, and other after school programs promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle, keeping kids on the path to success.

"Even just playing sports at the Y can have a major impact on a kid's life and future," Kai Chong Cheng said. "Our sports programs promote good sportsmanship, confidence, positive relationships, and physical health. Our goal is to help every child succeed mentally and physically."

Kai Chong Cheng finished by explaining that parents and kids can log onto YMCA.net to find out more about New York City locations and local programs for kids. YMCA.net also offers a variety of facts and tips provided by youth development professionals to help parents implement some of the values of the Y at home.

