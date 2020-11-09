Big Dougie Capital Corp. Announces Proposed Name Change and Share Consolidation

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Big Dougie Capital Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Big Dougie") (TSXV:STUV) is pleased to announce that at the annual and general meeting of shareholders held on November 9, 2020, the Corporation's shareholders passed special resolutions approving the change of the Corporation's name and the consolidation of its outstanding common shares ("Common Shares"). Subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Corporation anticipates filing articles of amendment to change its name to "Stuve Gold Corp." (the "Name Change") and to consolidate the Common Shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every (3) issued and outstanding pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation"), on or about November 13, 2020, with the Common Shares expected to trade on the exchange on a consolidated basis under the new name on or about November 17, 2020. Following the Consolidation, the Corporation will have approximately 27,898,486 Common Shares outstanding, subject to rounding. No fractional Common Shares will be issued pursuant to the Consolidation and any fractional shares that would have otherwise been issued will be rounded down or up to the nearest whole Common Share, with 0.5 of a Common Share being rounded up. Holders of Common Shares are not required to take any actions in respect of the Name Change and Consolidation.

About Big Dougie

Big Dougie is engaged in advancing mineral exploration on properties in Chile that exhibit promising potential for gold, copper, silver and cobalt as a result of historical mining activities. Big Dougie is currently advancing its flagship "Coba SW" property which is located in the historic, high grade gold and copper Carrizal Alto mining camp.

Big Dougie's Common Shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "STUV". More information on Big Dougie, including its recently completed "Qualifying Transaction" and management's plans regarding confirmation of historical information pertaining to the Coba SW property, may be viewed on Sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipates", "will" and similar words, including negatives thereof, or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the completion of the Name Change and the completion of the Consolidation. Such forward-looking information is based on various assumptions and factors that may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, factors and assumptions with respect to the receipt of necessary approvals, including approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the timing thereof. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Corporation can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct or that any of the events anticipated by such forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Corporation will derive therefrom. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including, but not limited to, the risk that the Corporation does not receive the necessary approvals to effect the Name Change and Consolidation, including approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the risk that the Name Change and Consolidation are not completed as anticipated or at all. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Corporation does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Big Dougie Capital Corp.

Al Kroontje, CEO

Phone: (403) 607 4009

Email: al@kasten.ca

Alliance Capital Partners

Gordon Aldcorn

Phone: 403-618-6507

Email: galdcorn@gmail.com

