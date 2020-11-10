Technavio has been monitoring the vinyl records market and it is poised to grow by USD 91.94 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the vinyl records market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
LP/EP vinyl records
- What are the major trends in the market?
An increasing number of promotional events
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during 2020-2024.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Deepgrooves BV, Edel SE Co. KGaA, Europress Vinyl Srl, GZ Media AS, handle with care manufacturing, MPO France, R.A.N.D. MUZIK GbR, Record Industry BV, Schallplattenfabrik Pallas GmbH, and The Vinyl Factory Ltd. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the aesthetic appeal of vinyl records. However, the increasing price of vinyl records might hamper growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Deepgrooves BV, Edel SE Co. KGaA, Europress Vinyl Srl, GZ Media AS, handle with care manufacturing, MPO France, R.A.N.D. MUZIK GbR, Record Industry BV, Schallplattenfabrik Pallas GmbH, and The Vinyl Factory Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the aesthetic appeal of vinyl records will offer immense growth opportunities, the increasing price of vinyl records is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this vinyl records market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Vinyl Records Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Vinyl Records Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- LP/EP Vinyl Records
- Single Vinyl Records
- Geography
- UK
- Germany
- The Netherlands
- Rest Of Europe
- Distribution channel
- Online Retail Channel
- Independent Retailers
- Supermarket/departmental Stores
Vinyl Records Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The vinyl records market report covers the following areas:
- Vinyl Records Market Size
- Vinyl Records Market Trends
- Vinyl Records Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing number of promotional events as one of the prime reasons driving the Vinyl Records Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Vinyl Records Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist vinyl records market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the vinyl records market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the vinyl records market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vinyl records market vendors
