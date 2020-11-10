American Screening Corporation Enables Speedy and Efficient Decision-Making with Vast Selection of Rapid Drug Tests

SHREVEPORT, LA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Despite the social progress and economic prosperity achieved in the past few decades, certain issues remain a common challenge for nations worldwide. One of them is illicit drug use, which has been straining healthcare budgets, affecting workplace productivity, and endangering public safety. However, medical and technological advances have enabled government agencies, healthcare professionals, employers, and individuals to make progress in the fight against substance abuse and its broader consequences. As American Screening Corporation (ASC) can attest, rapid drug tests have become one of the most useful diagnostic tools in modern society, providing fast and accurate results that often save lives or enhance business results by improving the decision-making process. American Screening Corporation, a leading ISO13485 contract manufacturer and distributor of diagnostic products and essential medical supplies, maintains a robust inventory of rapid drug testing kits to help public organizations, corporate entities, and regular citizens act quickly and minimize the risk of any substance abuse-related problems escalating.

From its inception, the company has been committed to offering products of the highest quality at affordable prices along with supporting efforts to combat drug addiction. "Even though we have grown to become a major organization with operations across the globe, our core mission has remained the same, and a key part of it is providing cost-effective and efficient solutions for addressing this grave problem. Our inventory is constantly expanding, but we have made it a priority to always have in stock a vast array of rapid drug tests due to our realization of how important these products are," American Screening Corporation comments. "Whether in the workplace, at home, or in law enforcement settings, these kits are becoming indispensable as illicit substance use increases. Our extensive range features tests that can detect from one to as many as 12 drugs of abuse with accuracy of up to 99%. They make it easy to check for the presence of the most commonly used drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, opiates, methamphetamine, amphetamines, K2, ETG, phencyclidine (PCP), benzodiazepine, barbiturates, methadone, and ecstasy (MDMA)."

The importance of rapid drug tests is underscored by the fact that this segment of the drug abuse testing market is expected to register the strongest growth in the years ahead, American Screening Corporation notes. According to Allied Market Research, total industry revenues will rise by 8.2% annually from 2017 to 2025, increasing from $6.24 billion to $11.83 billion over the specified period. Notably, the report projects a compound annual growth rate of 14.2% for the rapid testing products segment "owing to its benefits such as accuracy in results in less time and advent of technologically advanced devices." For American Screening Corporation, providing a rich choice of rapid drug tests is a way to ensure optimal outcomes for all parties concerned, be it in emergency medical settings, corporate environments, or public places. Its products empower healthcare professionals, law enforcement officers, employers, and family members to make the right decisions and act quickly, thus preventing or rectifying situations with potentially fatal consequences.

American Screening Corporation started in a small room in Shreveport, Louisiana, as a family business on a mission to provide quality drug and alcohol testing products. Since its launch in 2004, the company has expanded steadily to become a top vendor of diagnostic tests and essential medical supplies to the United States, South America, Asia, Africa, Europe, and Australia. Much of its success is attributable to the founder, Ron Kilgarlin, who drew on his extensive expertise in business management, medical devices, product development, distribution, and marketing. Among the many things American Screening Corporation takes pride in are its multiple certifications, including the highly coveted one issued under MDSAP (Medical Device Single Audit Program), which designates the company as compliant with the requirements for quality management systems in multiple jurisdictions.

