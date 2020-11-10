

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 1,660.2 billion yen in September, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday - up 4.2 percent on year.



That missed expectations for a surplus of 1,994.9 billion yen following the 2,102.8 billion yen surplus in August.



Imports were down 19.2 percent on year to 5,035.7 billion yen, while exports fell an annual 4.2 percent to 5,954.2 billion yen for a trade surplus of 918.4 billion yen.



The capital account showed a deficit of 7.0 billion yen, while the financial account saw a surplus of 1,912.0 billion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de