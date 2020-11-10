Technavio has been monitoring the baby bottles market and it is poised to grow by USD 361.01 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries. However, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a Low impact on the baby bottles market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions-

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The plastic segment is expected to be the leading segment based on product in the global market during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

Increasing penetration of the Internet in emerging economies is one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 3%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 361.01 million.

Who are the top players in the market?

Babisil Products Co. Ltd., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Handi-Craft Co. Inc., Luv n care Ltd., MAPA GmbH, Mayborn Group Ltd., Medela AG, Munchkin Inc., Nürnberg Gummi Babyartikel GmbH Co. KG, and Pigeon Corp. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Increased adoption of formula milk is one of the major factors driving the market. However, increasing awareness about the benefits of breast milk restraints the market growth.

How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute 45% of market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Babisil Products Co. Ltd., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Handi-Craft Co. Inc., Luv n care Ltd., MAPA GmbH, Mayborn Group Ltd., Medela AG, Munchkin Inc., Nürnberg Gummi Babyartikel GmbH Co. KG, and Pigeon Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increased adoption of formula milk will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this baby bottles market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Baby Bottles Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Baby Bottles Market is segmented as below:

Product Plastic Glass Others

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA

Distribution channel Offline Online



Baby Bottles Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The baby bottles market report covers the following areas:

Baby Bottles Market Size

Baby Bottles Market Trends

Baby Bottles Market Analysis

This study identifies increasing penetration of the Internet in emerging economies as one of the prime reasons driving the baby bottles market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Baby Bottles Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist baby bottles market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the baby bottles market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the baby bottles market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby bottles market vendors

