The semiconductor advanced packaging market is expected to grow by USD 14.41 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing demand for compact electronic devices is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, lack of standardization in IP cores and increased production costs will hamper market growth.

Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market: Technology Landscape

Based on the technology, the flip-chip packaging segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 81% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for fuel additives in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Amkor Technology Inc.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc.

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

King Yuan Electronic Co. Ltd.

Koch Industries Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

UTAC Holdings Ltd.

Veeco Instruments Inc.

