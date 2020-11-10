Exclusive PR Solutions: As Interest Rates Drop Around the World to Stimulate Post-Pandemic Economy, NFBI Launches in Russia

MOSCOW, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / As a global leader in asset trading and investment management, NFBI opens its newest branch in Moscow, Russia due to the growing trend of Central Banks lowering interest rates in developed countries.

The coronavirus outbreak is a sudden systemic disruption to the global economy. By lowering interest rates, Central Banks make borrowing costs cheaper, impacting consumer behavior. When rates go down, businesses and households are encouraged to take loans and spend more money, which in turn stimulates the economy.

Having more than 10 years of experience in global trading, NFBI offers training through several courses in trading and investments, business, and real estate. Growing from the trading beginner to financial analyst, clients learn about categories and types of assets, risk-on risk-off, capital rise during periods of panic in the market, as well as volumes, buying options, and William Sharpe's single-index model (SMI).

By opening its services in Russia, NFBI plans to assess the successful economic practices from around Eastern Europe and adapt them to today's reality of specific social and political spheres.

The current state of the economy expands investing opportunities. NFBI has been trading assets from diverse industries and aims to share money allocation insights. For example, the team invests 20 percent to municipal bonds (issued by the local government), 10 percent to blue chips (stocks in national, profitable corporations), and 70 percent to shares (units of equity ownership interest).

By understanding how to invest and monitor the current economic environment and which industries perform well, such as consumer goods, healthcare, and technology, NFBI's clients easily collect dividends and grow capital. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a lot of uncertainty, it has also become a time of enormous opportunities for financial success.

To learn more, please visit: https://nfbizinvestment.ru/

For Media Inquiries contact: contact@exsclusiveprs.info

Distributed by: Exclusive PR Solutions

SOURCE: Exclusive PR Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/615665/As-Interest-Rates-Drop-Around-the-World-to-Stimulate-Post-Pandemic-Economy-NFBI-Launches-in-Russia