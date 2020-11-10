The anesthesia laryngeal masks market is poised to grow by USD 55.76 million during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
The report on the anesthesia laryngeal masks market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of surgeries and emergency cases.
The anesthesia laryngeal masks market analysis includes product and geography landscape. This study identifies the focus on improvements in materials used, design, and customization of laryngeal masks as one of the prime reasons driving the anesthesia laryngeal masks market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The anesthesia laryngeal masks market covers the following areas:
Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks Market Sizing
Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks Market Forecast
Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Ambu AS
- Besmed Health Business Corp.
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Dragerwerk AG Co. KGaA
- Flexicare (Group) Ltd.
- Medline Industries Inc.
- Medtronic Plc
- Smiths Group Plc
- Teleflex Inc.
- Vyaire Medical Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Single-use laryngeal masks Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Reusable laryngeal masks Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
