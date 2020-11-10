Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Cree Inc., Hitachi Ltd., and Infineon Technologies AG will emerge as major wide-bandgap power semiconductor devices market participants during 2020-2024

The wide-bandgap power semiconductor devices market is expected to grow by USD 2.86 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the wide-bandgap power semiconductor devices market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The wide-bandgap power semiconductor devices market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Wide-Bandgap Power Semiconductor Devices Market Participants:

Cree Inc.

Cree Inc. operates its business through segments such as Wolfspeed and LED Product. The company offers a wide range of SiC-based MOSFETs with a blocking voltage ranging from 900V to 1,700V.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Information and Telecommunication Systems, Social Infrastructure and Industrial Systems, Electronic Systems and Equipment, Automotive Systems, High Function Materials and Components, Construction Machinery, and Smart Life and Ecofriendly Systems. The company offers a wide range of SiC-based MOSFETs with a blocking voltage ranging from 1.7KV to 6.5KV.

Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon Technologies AG operates its business through segments such as Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management and Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions.

Wide-Bandgap Power Semiconductor Devices Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The wide-bandgap power semiconductor devices market is segmented as below:

Application UPS And PS Systems PV Inverters IMDs EVs/HEVs Others

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA



The wide-bandgap power semiconductor devices market is driven by the demand for high-power density devices. In addition, other factors such as strategic collaborations among market participants are expected to trigger the wide-bandgap power semiconductor devices market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 36% during the forecast period.

