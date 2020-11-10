St Kitts and Nevis Will Now Allow Siblings as Dependants in its Citizenship by Investment Programme Applications

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 6th, the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis announced the implementation of new measures for citizenship applications submitted to its Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU). The announcement came in the form of a circular issued by the CEO of the Citizenship by Investment Unit to Authorised Persons, developers, International Marketing Agents, and other investor immigration industry stakeholders. It stated that effective immediately, St Kitts and Nevis' CIU would accept siblings onto all new applications.

To qualify, a sibling can be either a brother or sister of the main applicant or of the spouse of the main applicant. Moreover, the sibling must also be unmarried, childless, 30 years of age or younger, and dependent on the main applicant for financial support.

Unfortunately, a person who has already been approved for citizenship will not be able to 'add' a sibling to his or her application - this is a change that affects new applications only.

Mr Les Khan, CEO of the CIU, commented: "It is important to highlight that these changes will not compromise the stringent due diligence that applicants to our CBI Programme must undergo." In the 2020 edition of the CBI Index, published by the Financial Times' PWM magazine, St Kitts and Nevis received the maximum score for its due diligence processes. Indeed, St Kitts and Nevis' commitment to the high-level vetting of applicants remains stronger than ever.

"Caribbean countries like St Kitts and Nevis understand the importance of family when it comes to a second citizenship. People want security, but they want it for their wider family, too," said Paul Singh, the Director of CS Global Partners, a London-headquartered law advisory and marketing firm.

St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme is the oldest in the world and one of the industry's most successful. Second citizenship in the dual-island nation is an excellent solution for large families to gain mobility, secure their future, and build their legacy. The fastest and most straightforward route to second citizenship in St Kitts and Nevis is the Sustainable Growth Fund which currently offers applicants a limited-time offer. Until January 15th, 2021, families of up to four (excluding siblings) who choose to become citizens only need to invest $150,000 instead of $195,000.

Successful applicants who then apply for, and receive, a passport from St Kitts and Nevis gain access to visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to nearly 160 destinations, thanks to the diplomatic efforts of Foreign Affairs Minister Mark Brantley.

