

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) has provided new guidance for the current 2020 financial year as well as preliminary results for the nine-month of 2020. The third quarter was still significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Group expects a positive development starting 2021 and is aiming by way of a strategic target for sales of around EUR 5 billion and 8 percent EBITDA margin in 2022.



The company reported preliminary consolidated sales for the first nine months of 2020 were 3.2 billion euros up from 1.9 billion euros last year. The sales growth was mainly attributable to the significant increase in installation and production in the 'Projects' segment.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA for the first nine months of 2020 were 70.8 million euros up from 60.2 million euros in the prior year.



The Nordex Group today said it anticipates consolidated sales of around 4.4 billion euros in fiscal year 2020 compared to 3.3 billion euros reported last year. It projects an operating margin (EBITDA margin) of 2 percent for the current year 2020, compared to 3.8 percent in the prior year.



Nordex Group withdrew its financial year 2020 guidance in May, due to impact by the coronavirus pandemic.



The Nordex Group expects its future business performance to be positive. The company also received the majority of its orders for projects in 2021 from Europe and the USA with lower risk profiles than projects executed in 2020.



Nordex SE aims to generate sales of around 5 billion euros and an EBITDA margin of 8 percent in 2022.



