The grocery retail market in the UK is poised to grow by USD 43.22 billion during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109006001/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Grocery Retail Market in UK 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The report on the grocery retail market in the UK provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid urbanization and rising consumer spending.

The grocery retail market in UK analysis includes product and retail formats. This study identifies the growing demand for convenient food products as one of the prime reasons driving the grocery retail market growth in the UK during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The grocery retail market in UK covers the following areas:

Grocery Retail Market In UK Sizing

Grocery Retail Market In UK Forecast

Grocery Retail Market In UK Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Aldi Stores Ltd.

Co-operative Group Ltd.

Costco Wholesale Corp.

Iceland Foods Ltd.

J Sainsbury Plc

John Lewis Plc

Lidl Stiftung Co. KG

Morrisons Ltd.

Tesco Plc

Walmart Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Foods and beverages Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Nonfood Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Retail Formats

Market segments

Comparison by Retail formats

Hypermarkets and supermarkets Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Convenience stores Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Discount stores Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Retail formats

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aldi Stores Ltd.

Co-operative Group Ltd.

Costco Wholesale Corp.

Iceland Foods Ltd.

J Sainsbury Plc

John Lewis Plc

Lidl Stiftung Co. KG

Morrisons Ltd.

Tesco Plc

Walmart Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109006001/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/