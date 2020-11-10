The grocery retail market in the UK is poised to grow by USD 43.22 billion during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
The report on the grocery retail market in the UK provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid urbanization and rising consumer spending.
The grocery retail market in UK analysis includes product and retail formats. This study identifies the growing demand for convenient food products as one of the prime reasons driving the grocery retail market growth in the UK during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The grocery retail market in UK covers the following areas:
Grocery Retail Market In UK Sizing
Grocery Retail Market In UK Forecast
Grocery Retail Market In UK Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Aldi Stores Ltd.
- Co-operative Group Ltd.
- Costco Wholesale Corp.
- Iceland Foods Ltd.
- J Sainsbury Plc
- John Lewis Plc
- Lidl Stiftung Co. KG
- Morrisons Ltd.
- Tesco Plc
- Walmart Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Foods and beverages Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Nonfood Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Retail Formats
- Market segments
- Comparison by Retail formats
- Hypermarkets and supermarkets Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Convenience stores Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Discount stores Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Retail formats
Customer landscape
- Overview
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
