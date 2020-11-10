

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is in advanced talks with Boeing Co. (BA) and aircraft lessors to buy as many as thirty 737 Max 'white tails,' or new jets that have lost their original buyers, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Southwest has already ordered 249 planes from Boeing. As per the report, any of the aircraft that Southwest accepts from storage at Boeing would replace a similar number from its existing order.



Southwest said, 'Although we have nothing new to share today regarding fleet plans, we've publicly shared that Southwest is currently working with Boeing to refresh our order book.'



The talks are part of Boeing's broader push to reap cash from its best-selling jet, which has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes.



Boeing reportedly has also approached United Airlines Holdings Inc., Alaska Air Group Inc. and Delta Air Lines Inc. about taking some of the planes that lack buyers.



The company has built around 450 Max during the flying ban, and nearly a quarter are white tails.



